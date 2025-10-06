Mumbai, October 6: Gold prices soared to all-time highs on Monday, October 6, driven by rising investor demand for safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainty, a weakening US dollar, and concerns over a prolonged US government shutdown.

In early international trade, spot gold crossed the USD 3,900 per ounce mark for the first time, hitting an intraday peak of USD 3,924.39/oz before settling slightly lower around USD 3,922.28/oz, TNIE reported. US gold futures also rallied, underpinned by expectations of potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and sustained inflationary pressures. Gold Rate Today, October 5: Gold Prices Remain Stable Amid Market Volatility, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Gold Prices in Major Cities (Per 10 Gram)

INR

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Delhi INR 1,20,920 INR 1,10,850 INR 90,730 Mumbai INR 1,20,770 INR 1,10,700 INR 90,580 Kolkata INR 1,20,770 INR 1,10,700 INR 90,580 Chennai INR 1,20,660 INR 1,10,600 INR 91,600 Bangalore INR 1,20,770 INR 1,10,700 INR 90,580

According to the analysts, gold and silver prices have been rising for the past few months due to safe-haven buying amid global uncertainties and US Fed rate cut expectations. “2025 has been the year of uncertainties. It started with political uncertainty, then tariff uncertainty, then geopolitical uncertainty, rate cut uncertainty, and now US shutdown uncertainty. All these uncertainties have supported bullion prices to rise phenomenally this year on safe-haven demand," Renisha Chainani, head of research at Augmont, said. Gold Rate Reaches INR 1 Lakh Mark for the First Time, Hits Fresh All-Time High on Dollar’s Weakness.

Gold continues to be a safe-haven asset in times of uncertainty. With inflation fears persisting and geopolitical tensions like the Russia-Ukraine conflict showing no signs of resolution, investors globally are shifting toward stability and away from riskier assets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2025 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).