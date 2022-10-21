Mumbai, October 21: The Indian Navy has invited applications from various candidates for SSC Officer posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process for the same began today while the last date to submit the application is November 6.

The Indian Navy recruitment drive is being held to fill up 212 posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) as officers in various entries commencing from June 2023. As per the eligibility criteria, men and women, married and unmarried can apply for the SSC officer posts. UGC NET 2022: Provisional Answer Key for Phase 1, 2 and 3 Exams Released, Raise Objections at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Out of the 212 posts, 56 posts are for General Service/ Hydro Cadre, 5 posts for Air Traffic Controller, 15 posts for Naval Air Operations Officer and 25 posts for Pilot. Besides, there are 20 posts for Logistics, 12 for Education, 25 for Engineering (General Service) and 45 posts for Electrical (General Service) among others.

As per the selection criteria, applicants will be shortlisted based on the marks obtained by them in the qualifying degree. As per the official notification, the obtained marks in the qualifying degree will be normalized by using formula that mentioned on the Join Indian Navy website. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 60 Developer, QAE and Other Posts at bankofbaroda.in; Here’s How to Apply.

For more details, candidates can check the official site of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

