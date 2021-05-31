Tel Aviv, May 31: The Israeli Ministry of Health has issued a severe travel warning for 10 additional countries, citing their high coronavirus morbidity.

The countries are Seychelles, Uruguay, Bolivia, Maldives, Nepal, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica and Tunisia, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Sunday. Israel Bans Travel to Russia, Argentina, Seychelles Over High COVID-19 Morbidity

Starting from Monday, Israeli citizens and permanent residents will not be allowed to travel to Russia and Argentina over COVID-19 concerns.

The previously announced ban on travel covers Mexico, South Africa, Ethiopia, India, Ukraine, Turkey and Brazil.

Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to the seven destinations must apply to an exceptions committee.

Meanwhile, all passengers arriving in Israel from these countries must go into quarantine, including those vaccinated and recovered from the virus.

The Ministry also suggested Israelis to avoid unnecessary travel abroad.

