Jaipur, October 4: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will be inviting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Town Planner (ATP). The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 vacancies.

The application process will start on October 10, 2022, and the candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies by then. Interested candidates can apply by simply visiting the official website of RPSC at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 9, 2022. CIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 41 Medical Executive Posts at coalindia.in, Know Other Details Here.

How to Apply For RPSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website RPSC at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Register yourself

Apply for the post, fill details

Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

Age Limit For RPSC Recruitment 2022:

20 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Application Fee For RPSC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates from Unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category: Rs 350.

Candidates from EWS/BC/EBC (non-creamy layer): Rs 250

Candidates from reserved category: Rs 150.

Candidates must have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture. For more details, check the official website of RPSC. Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 3115 Apprentice Posts At rrcrecruit.co.in; Here’s How to Apply.

