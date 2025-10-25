Kolkata, October 25: The eagerly awaited Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) for Monday, October 25, 2025, has generated excitement among lottery enthusiasts. This Satta Matka-style lottery game that is played in Kolkata, enjoys massive popularity across Kolkata, attracting players every day with its distinctive format. The Kolkata FF Lottery runs eight rounds, called as “baziz”. The first round starts at 10:00 AM and continues till 8:30 PM, with results being announced throughout the day. Participants can check the latest Kolkata FF Result or the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 25 online via websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in, which update results throughout the day.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is a widely played and highly popular game across West Bengal, particularly in Kolkata. This lottery game combines the elements of strategy and chance; the Kolkata FF Lottery has become a favourite among local players in the city. The results of this lottery are announced at regular 90-minute intervals throughout the day, keeping participants engaged and eager to test their luck. Stay updated to see if fortune favours you and browse the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for today, October 25, 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 25, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 445 890 367 150 3 7 6 6

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM 250 447 236 145 7 5 1 0

The participants of the lottery who have bought the tickets can view the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result on the websites to see if fortune is in their favour. Whether you’re a first-time player or a regular participant, checking results through the online portals is the most reliable way to stay up to date.

These platforms offer instant access to real-time results, keeping players informed and connected with every draw. The scheduled result timings make it easier for players to ensure they never miss any live results or winning numbers.

