Mumbai, November 17: The Maharashtra government has made e-KYC mandatory for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The last date to complete the e-KYC for the Ladki Bahin Yojana has been set for November 18. Eligible women must complete their verification and authentication to receive the monthly assistance in their bank accounts, as failure to do so will result in the withholding of the benefits.

The scheme aims to increase financial independence for women in Maharashtra by providing INR 1,500 per month to registered and qualifying women. Data from the government recently disclosed that nearly 26.34 lakh ineligible beneficiaries, including men, had signed up for the scheme and collected the monthly allowance. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Issues Clarification.

How To Complete Mandatory E-KYC For Ladki Bahin Yojana

Visit the official Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in .

Select the e-KYC option available on the homepage.

On the new page, re-upload the required documents, including name, address, ration card details, income proof, and Aadhaar information.

Review the details and click Submit to complete the e-KYC.

What Is The Status Of The E-KYC Process?

The state has reported strong progress in the verification drive. As of October, 1.10 crore women, about 90% of registered applicants, have completed their e-KYC. The administration is processing four to five lakh e-KYC submissions daily, ensuring no eligible beneficiary is left out due to technical delays.

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare reiterated the government’s commitment. “The administration is committed to ensuring that no eligible woman is left out due to technical or logistical hurdles,” she said. Ladki Bahin Yojana Rule Change: Good News for Women Beneficiaries, Maharashtra Government Temporarily Suspends E-KYC Rule; Check Details.

What Happens If You Do Not Complete E-KYC In Time?

According to the government resolution, beneficiaries must complete their verification within the given timeframe to continue receiving monthly assistance. If e-KYC or Aadhaar authentication is not completed by the Ladki Bahin E-KYC Last Date, the INR 1,500 monthly payout will be withheld until verification is done.

Women aged 21 to 65 years with an annual family income of below INR 2.5 lakh are eligible for the Ladki Bahin scheme. Beneficiaries must also not be availing benefits from any other government welfare scheme. Once verified, the INR 1,500 assistance is credited directly to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts every month.

