Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Nagaland, Sikkim, West Bengal and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of March 6, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, March 6: West Bengal lottery results, Sikkim lottery results, Nagaland lottery results and the lucky draw of Kerala state lottery will be announced on Friday, March 6. People who purchased the lucky draw tickets can check the results online on the official site of lottery sambad- lotterysambadresult.in. On Friday, the lottery results for the states of Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland will be announced at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm respectively.

The lottery is held three times a day and the lucky draw takes place every day in West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland. The lucky winners of the Kerala 'Win-Win' lottery will also be announced on the official lottery sambad website along with lottery results of the other states.

For Friday, the lottery in Sikkim is called as 'Dear Treasure Morning' and the first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore. In West Bengal, the lottery for Friday is called as 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' and the lucky winner will be given a prize of Rs 1 crore. Meanwhile, the lottery name for Nagaland state lottery for Friday is called as 'Dear Vulture Evening' and the lucky winner will get an award of Rs 1 crore.