Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, Nagaland, West Bengal and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of March 12, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, March 12: The online results for Sikkim lottery, West Bengal lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery will be announced on the Lottery Sambad website on Thursday. Individuals who have purchased the ticket for the state lotteries of the above mentioned four states can check their results online on March 12, 2020 by visiting the official website of Lottery Sambad, i.e. - lotterysambadresult.in. The lottery results for Kerala 'Win-win' will also be declared online today. The Lottery Sambad results are announced online everyday at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively.

On March 12, the Sikkim state lottery sambad result will be announced at 11:55 am on the official website, followed by state lottery results of West Bengal at 4 pm and Nagaland state lottery sambad result at 8 pm. Individuals can check the results online on the above mentioned website to win exciting cash prizes. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

In Sikkim, the lucky winners for 'Dear Precious Morning' will be awarded Rs 1 crore. As per the lottery sambad website, the ticket price is just Rs 6. In West Bengal, the lottery results for 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' will be announced at 4 pm and the lucky winner will be awarded 1 crore. Meanwhile, in Nagaland, the state lottery results of 'Dear Falcon Evening' will be announced at 8 pm and the lucky winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore.