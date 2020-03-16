Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, Nagaland, West Bengal and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of March 16, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, March 16: The online results for West Bengal lottery and Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery will be declared on Monday. The draw for Sikkim Lottery has been declared on the Lottery Sambad website. Individuals can check their lottery results 2019 online on March 16, 2020, by visiting lotterysambadresult.in. The lottery results for Kerala 'Win-win' will also be declared today.

The results for Lottery Sambad results are announced online every day at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for the states of Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively. In Sikkim, the Monday lottery is known as "Dear respect Morning."

In West Bengal, the Lottery Sambad is called "Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta". The ticket is priced at Rs 6. The Nagaland Sambad lottery is known as "Dear Flamingo Evening". The grand prize for all these state lotteries is Rs 1 crore. The online results for Kerala state lottery will be declared at keralalotteriesresults.in.