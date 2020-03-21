Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, Nagaland, West Bengal and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of March 21, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery Results (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 21: West Bengal lottery result, Sikkim Lottery result, Nagaland lottery results and Kerala lottery result will be announced online on the Lottery Sambad website on Saturday. People who have purchased the lucky draw tickets can check the lottery results of March 21, 2020 on the official website of Lottery Sambad, i.e. - lotterysambadresult.in. Along with West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland, the lottery results for Kerala 'Win-Win' lottery will be announced today on the website.

Every day, the Lottery Sambad results are announced online at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively. On March 21, the Sikkim state lottery sambad result was declared at 11:55 am. After Sikkim, West Bengal state lottery sambad result will be announced at 4 pm and Nagaland state lottery sambad result at 8 pm. The lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The Sikkim state Lottery for Saturday is named as 'Dear Valuable Morning' and the lucky winners will Rs 1 crore prize. In West Bengal, the Friday lottery is named as 'Dear Bangasree Damodar'. The lottery for Nagaland is called as 'Dear Ostrich Evening' and the winners get their share from Rs 1 crore. The online lottery results 2020 of Kerala lottery will be announced at .