Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, West Bengal, Kerala and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of March 23, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, March 23: Sikkim lottery results, West Bengal lottery results, Nagaland lottery results for Monday will be announced online on the Lottery Sambad website. The lucky draw results for all the three above mentioned states will be announced on March 23 on the official website of Lottery Sambad, i.e. - lotterysambadresult.in. Along with these lottery results, lucky draw results will also be announced for Kerala 'Win-Win' lottery. The Lottery Sambad results are announced online three times everyday. West Bengal Labourer Wins Rs 1 Crore in Lottery.

Individuals who purchased the Sambad Lottery Tickets can check the lottery results online to see if they are lucky to win the awards worth a crore. On March 23, the Sikkim state lottery sambad result will be announced at 11:55 am on the official website, followed by state lottery results of West Bengal at 4 pm and Nagaland state lottery sambad result at 8 pm. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The Sikkim Lottery for Monday is named as 'Dear Respect Morning' and the lucky winner will will Rs 1 crore prize. In West Bengal, the lottery for Monday is named as 'Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta' and the lucky winner will win Rs 1 crore. The lottery for Nagaland for Monday is called as 'Dear Flamingo Evening' and the winner will get a prize of Rs 1 crore. The lottery is held three times a day and the lucky draw takes place every day in West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland.