The lottery results of Sambad lottery for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland, and Kerala will be declared online at lotterysambadresult.in for Thursday, i.e. August 6. Though the Sambad results of Sikkim Lottery has been announced at 11:55 am, the results for West Bengal's Sambad lottery will be declared at 4 pm. Nagaland's Sambad lottery will be declared at 8 pm. Individuals who have brought the tickets can visit the official website to check results.

Every day the names of Sambad lottery is different for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland. For today, Sikkim's sambad lottery has been named as "Dear Love Morning", while for West Bengal it has been named as "Dear Bangashree Ichamati". For Nagaland, the sambad lottery name has been kept as "Dear Hawk Evening". All three lottery carries the first prize of Rs 1 crore.

Apart from this, Kerala State lottery will also be announced online at lotterysambadresult.in. at 3 pm. The results are also available on keralalotteries.com. The first winner of Kerala state lottery will be awarded Rs 80 lakh. The second prize is Rs five lakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2020 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).