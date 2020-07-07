New Delhi, July 7: Lottery results 2020 for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland will be declared online on Tuesday at official Lottery Sambad website. People who have purchased tickets can visit lotterysambadresult.in. Results for Sikkim lottery, West Bengal lottery and Nagaland lottery will be declared at 11.55 am, 4 pm, and 8 pm, respectively. Every day the lottery carries a special name.

The Tuesday lottery result for Sikkim is known as "Dear Admire Morning". The results have been announced at 11.55 am. The winner has won a grand prize of Rs 1 crore. In West Bengal, Tuesday lottery is called 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha'. The first prize is Rs 1 crore. In Nagaland, the Tuesday lottery is known as "Dear Parrot Evening" and its result will be announced at 8 pm and the winner will get Rs 1 crore.

Lottery results for Kerala Sambad Lottery "Pournami RN-436" will be announced online at the Lottery Sambad website. The lucky draw winner of Kerala state lottery will get prize money of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize is Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, the Assam state lottery results are out on the official website- assamlotteries.com.

