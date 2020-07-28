Kolkata, July 28: Draw results of the Sambad lottery sold in West Bengal, Nagaland and Sikkim, and the Kerala lotteries will be announced today i.e. July 28. The lottery Sambad and Kerala lottery draw results will be announced online at lotterysambadresult.in. At 11:55 am, the Sambal lottery results for Sikkim will be out at lotterysambadresult.in. The results for West Bengal's Sambad lottery draw will be declared at 4 pm. At 8 pm, Nagaland's Sambad lottery draw results will be announced.

Sikkim's 'DEAR ADMIRE MORNING' lottery's draw result will be announced at 11:55 am. At 4 pm, West Bengal's 'DEAR BANGALAKSHMI TORSHA' lottery results will be out. Nagaland's 'DEAR PARROT EVENING' lottery results will be declared at 8 pm. Those who purchased Sambad lottery tickets can check results online at lotterysambadresult.in. Here's the direct link for the lottery Sambad results.

In Kerala, the result of lottery named "Pournami RN-436" will also be declared. The Kerala lottery results can also be checked on keralalotteries.com. Besides Kerala, lottery results will also be declared in Assam where it is conducted by the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'.

