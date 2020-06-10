Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 10, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, June 10: The results of Lottery Sambad would be declared today at 11:55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm, respectively. The lucky draw outcome would be released on lotterysambadresult.in. Alternatively, the users can also check the results of Kerala lottery via the portal. The Sambad lottery results are keenly awaited by residents of West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The theme for the morning lottery, which is played by scores of residents based in Northeastern states, is "Dear Cherished Morning". The results of draw would be out on 11:55 am, and the full list of winners could be downloaded from the above-mentioned website of Lottery Sambad.

The evening lottery results, which also holds the fate of those who participated from Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, would be out at 8 pm. The theme of the evening lottery for today is Dear Flamingo Evening. The first prize winner of both lotteries would be awarded Rs 1 crore.

West Bengal residents, who played the lottery, would be keenly awaiting the results that will be declared at 4 pm. The theme for the lottery on Wednesday is "Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta".

The results of Kerala lottery could also be checked alternatively via the direct link here. The first prize winner is entitled to a reward of Rs 80 lakh, followed by Rs 50 lakh for second-winner. Notably, all lottery prize money attract a Goods and Service Tax (GST) at 80 percent.