Brian Pascal is here to put a positive spin on the way we look at earning an income. Brian has created his own hugely successful business, focused on helping the masses find financial stability while becoming involved in a process of personal growth and achievement in a family-like environment. This is his story.

Born and raised in Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Brian’s introduction to the workforce started at a retail job, but he knew the confines of a 9-5 were not for him.

When discussing the future he envisioned as a child of himself as a successful business owner, Brian says:

“Ever since I was a little kid, I would tell my mom that I’m going to be a millionaire and have multiple businesses. I always knew about entrepreneurship but I didn't know how or where to start. I watched entrepreneurs on youtube and I knew that was the real way to get wealth. Growing up and seeing my parents working extremely hard day in and day out, I knew that by stepping out of that cycle to be my own boss, I would be able to make a better life for my family, future generations and myself.”

Brian attended FAMU in Tallahassee, Florida, studying electrical engineering. In 2019 during his time in school, Brian was introduced to the concept of building a business and investing in the financial markets. Recognizing the opportunity that was presented to him, Brian decided to discontinue his education, diving right into the business model to begin making a name for himself as a force to be reckoned with in the entrepreneurial world.

Brian worked tirelessly to master the skills of leadership and mentorship and has created an organization with the help of his business partners called Black Circle Family, where he has grown a team of individuals with whom he shares his knowledge of growing a business and helps to provide an educational platform to teach individuals income-generating skill sets, namely, investing.

When discussing the objective behind Black Circle Family and the knowledge he imparts on his team, Brian says:

“We’re focused on giving everyone not only a positive experience, but a life-changing experience. The skills you learn here, the people you meet here, the things you do here, will truly change your life. We want every single individual involved in the organization to realize their own potential, and their own ability to truly achieve whatever it is that they want out of life, starting with getting in a better position financially. We’re helping as many people as possible realize their own ability to achieve financial freedom, especially in the black community.”

Brian places a large focus of his time on mentoring his team to gain a new outlook on finances and employment. In the digital age, Brian wants to show the masses that they can earn an income from digital assets online, and the 9-5 employment that we’ve been conditioned to believe is necessary to earn a living, is not the only way to become successful.

When discussing the importance of becoming knowledgeable about investing and creating a shift in mindset about how income can be generated, Brian says:

“Through Black Circle Family, we’re exposing people to different ways of thinking and a different way of making money. Learning and mastering the skill sets of trading, leadership and becoming a business owner can really give you financial freedom. We’re showing people how to invest the right way. A lot of people don't know how to invest, they don't know where to start. It’s not taught in schools, maybe the most information you’ll find about it is on social media. In this organization we’re actually showing people what to do and how to do it.”

To date, Black Circle Family contains over 2,000 individuals and counting spread across the United States, with global expansion in the works. The mission of Brian’s organization and for himself as a leader is not only to create financially independent entrepreneurs, but to create a positive culture of like-minded individuals working towards a common goal. In a people-oriented business environment is everything - surrounding oneself with individuals of a positive mindset dedicated to uplifting others is what Brian says separates his organization from the rest. Personal development is a major theme seen throughout Brian’s coaching and mentorship sessions.

While Brian’s organization is designed to help individuals grow their bank accounts, the growth of the mind is also heavily prioritized for all it’s members. Personal development is a major theme seen throughout Brian’s coaching and mentorship sessions and experiencing his own growth as he navigated the ups and downs of entrepreneurship is what has given Brian the wealth of knowledge he shares with his team today.

“This business definitely requires you to grow as an individual in every single aspect - mentally, emotionally, spiritually, physically, financially. You can't be a leader if you’re not willing to grow yourself. In growing this business, I learned a lot of different things from a lot of different people. Growing up I’ve always been tough, but being an entrepreneur really changes you in a different way. It exposes you to new experiences and opportunities for growth that you would never get anywhere else.”

Brian says that growing his business has created the biggest and most substantial changes in himself that has led to the most success in his life. With such positive experiences he has taken from being a business owner, Brian is giving the opportunity to the masses to experience that same type of positive change through Black Circle Family. In closing, Brian leaves his best advice for the aspiring entrepreneur:

“In life you can’t be afraid to take risks. You can’t be afraid to invest in yourself, but what you put into it you'll get back. If you don’t take risks you won’t have rewards. Putting money on yourself equates to you supporting your own business, and being your biggest fan. You’ll have people in your life who don’t believe in you, so you have to believe in yourself. And to believe in yourself you have to be dedicated. Motivation is only a feeling that you experience briefly. Dedication is what gives you that longevity in making a business that lasts.”