Morning Sex Is the Best Sex, Here's How to Make It Hotter

Sex (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

There is something special about getting it on the first thing in the morning. The endorphins make you feel blissed out. And once you climax, the same endorphins create a feel-good mood that sticks with you long after your morning moan. Sex is that one thing that can help turn your mornings from unsexy rush hours to your most favourite time of the day. We have rounded up tips to make your morning sex even hotter.

1. Do Some Foreplay

Before you and your partner get on each other, warm yourself up a little by pleasuring each other with your fingers and your lips. Give a bit more attention to the erogenous zone to get even more excited. Morning Sex to Last Longer in Bed! 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day With Sex Instead of Coffee.

2. Have A Food Party

If you and your partner are new to morning sex, celebrate your first time with bread and breakfast. Feeding each other with your favourite food will get you in the mood and give you a jolt to get frisky. Breakfast in bed is also a great way to break your morning routine.

3. Experiment With Positions

If you are concerned about morning breath, try positions where you do not have to face each other. Spooning or doggy can be excellent positions to try out in the morning. Spooning is, in fact, the most preferred position as it won't take too much out of you. Sex Up Your Weekend: Hot Tips To Get Your Partner Wild With Lust!

4. Add a Toy

A sex toy can be an exciting alternative to your phone alarm. If you like to use a vibrator, leave it under your pillow to spice things up the next morning. A will help you get started and set the mood while you wait for your partner to wake up. Slow and Sensual Kama Sutra Sex Positions for Maximum Pleasure.

5. Move Over Bedroom

If you are too bored with your same old bed, you may want to explore places like the shower or the kitchen counter. Grab a silicon-based lube if you are going for the shower and enjoy the raunchy sex.

If you are not a morning person, get your partner excited for a quickie by whispering in their ear. If you feel too stressed out in the morning, remember it is almost impossible to feel grouchier after sex.