Kolkata, February 2: The results of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery for today, March 2, will be declared shortly by the Sikkim State Lotteries. Participants eagerly waiting for the outcome can check the winning numbers once the draw is officially announced from Gangtok, Sikkim.

If you have purchased a ticket for the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery, you will be able to verify the results through the official channels as soon as they are released. Players can also follow the live streaming of the draw to watch the announcement of the winning numbers and see if their ticket matches the lucky combination. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of March 2 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Legend Monday Lottery Live Streaming Here

The Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery continues to attract thousands of participants across the country, thanks to its attractive prize structure and transparent draw process. The first prize for the winner of Sikkim’s Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore, making it one of the most anticipated weekly draws. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-43 Lottery Result of 02.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Apart from the bumper first prize, several other prize categories will also be announced during the draw, giving participants multiple chances to win. Ticket holders are advised to keep their lottery tickets safe and cross check the numbers carefully after the results are published.

Stay tuned for the complete list of winning numbers and prize details of today’s Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery draw.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2026 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).