What is NaijaVibe?

Naijavibe is an entertainment and pop culture website, established officially on the 12th of September, 2012 by the website's editor-in-chief, Stephen Nzurum. Its platform is focused on offering its clients the best and latest updates on the market when it comes to the entertainment industry, both in Nigeria and well beyond that. With help from NaijaVibe, people can learn the latest info about shows, concerts, beauty and fashion, celebrity news, movies, music, and many others. This is a fantastic platform for those millennials who want to stay up to date on what's going on in the industry, what's changing, and what they should be aware of. It is always helping users with creative ideas and amazing features all the time.

Who is Behind Naijavibe?

Stephen Nzurum is the co-founder of NaijaVibe and the CEO of NaijaMp3s, an internet start-up company situated in Lagos, Nigeria that specializes in IT, music, marketing, and promotions. Stephen is a Nigerian businessman, label executive, record producer, web developer, and DJ. He was born in the Nigerian city of Lagos. He completed his degree from Awka's Nnamdi Azikiwe University. He is also the Head of Operations at SFI Africa, an e-commerce and marketing firm that manages JanSports Nigeria as part of its portfolio.

All the Things You Will Find At Naijavibe

Naijavibe offers social media marketing and web promotion services to its subscribers. If someone wants to promote their business or even themselves online, Naijavibe has the means to do it. It has a large web presence that can assist advertisers in reaching their clients swiftly and effectively. Many visitors to the website are fans of pop culture and like connecting with people from all across the country.

Businesses may communicate with their clients quickly with this platform, and event organizers can finally show off their fantastic perks and feature all of the time. Every business will be able to get important information about local entertainment as well as a variety of other fantastic features thanks to NaijaVibe's assistance. Naijavibe is ready to help those who wish to expand their business.

What’s the Offer?

This is a fantastic manifesto for those millennials who want to stay up to date on what's going on in the industry, what's changing, and what you should be aware of. It's also one of the top destinations for all Media/Online lifestyle music/news sites. Lastly, NaijaVibe is a fantastic resource for all Nigerians as well as anyone interested in Afro-beats, pop culture, movies, lifestyle, or other forms of entertainment. The priority of NaijaVibe is always to provide engaging, well-crafted, and authentic content. As a result, every visitor to the site will find something to explore. Naijavibe is dedicated to promoting talented new artists and sees a need to provide a platform for young Nigerians who want to make a living in the music industry.