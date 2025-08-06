National Handloom Day is celebrated every year on August 7 in India to honour the handloom weaving community and promote the heritage of Indian textiles. In 2025, the day will fall on Thursday, August 7. This date holds historic importance as it commemorates the launch of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905, which aimed to encourage the use of Indian-made products and boycott foreign goods. The Swadeshi Movement was a pivotal step in India's freedom struggle, and handloom weavers played a vital role in it by producing khadi and other indigenous fabrics that became symbols of self-reliance and resistance. As National Handloom Day 2025 approaches, here’s a detailed look into its date, history, importance, theme, and how it’s celebrated across the country. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi – List of Major National and International Events in August.

When is National Handloom Day 2025?

National Handloom Day 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The date marks the beginning of the Swadeshi Movement, which was launched on August 7, 1905, as a means to promote Indian goods and boycott British products during the freedom struggle.

Theme of National Handloom Day 2025

The official theme for National Handloom Day 2025 is yet to be announced by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Every year, the theme highlights specific areas of focus, such as sustainability, empowerment of women weavers, or innovation in traditional crafts. In previous years, themes like “Handlooms for Sustainable Fashion” and “My Handloom, My Pride” were used to boost awareness and promote conscious consumerism.

History of National Handloom Day

National Handloom Day was officially launched on August 7, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, to commemorate 110 years of the Swadeshi Movement. The Swadeshi Movement aimed to revive and encourage the use of locally made goods, especially handwoven textiles, as a form of resistance against British colonialism.

Historically, Indian handlooms have played a significant role in shaping the identity of the nation. From the Khadi movement led by Mahatma Gandhi to the vibrant weaves from every corner of the country, handloom products have been synonymous with self-reliance, sustainability, and cultural pride. National Handloom Day: Know GI Tags To Protect the Handloom Industry, Government Initiatives To Support Handloom Weavers and Honour India's Weaving Legacy.

Aim and Objectives of National Handloom Day

To create awareness about the handloom industry and its contributions to the Indian economy.

To honour the skills of handloom weavers and promote their empowerment.

To encourage public support for handwoven products.

To revive interest in traditional Indian crafts and textiles.

To highlight the importance of sustainable fashion.

Significance of National Handloom Day

The handloom sector is the second-largest employer in rural India after agriculture, supporting more than 35 lakh weavers across the country. National Handloom Day brings attention to:

The economic and cultural value of handwoven textiles. The importance of preserving indigenous knowledge systems and traditional crafts. Boosting the handloom economy through "Vocal for Local" and Atmanirbhar Bharat campaigns. Promoting eco-friendly, low-carbon textile production methods. It also reminds us of the need to support artisans, not just as consumers, but as custodians of India’s artistic legacy.

How is National Handloom Day Celebrated?

From government departments to schools, designers to social media influencers, the day is celebrated with a wide range of educational, promotional, and cultural activities:

Exhibitions and fairs organised by the Ministry of Textiles and State Handloom Boards. Live demonstrations by weavers showcasing traditional techniques. Digital campaigns using hashtags like #MyHandloomMyPride and #NationalHandloomDay. Discounts and special offers on handloom products on popular e-commerce platforms. Workshops, seminars, and panel discussions on textile innovation and handloom entrepreneurship. School activities like drawing competitions, essay writing, quiz contests, and fancy dress on “Weavers of India”.

How You Can Celebrate National Handloom Day 2025

Here are simple ways to be a part of this meaningful celebration:

Wear handloom attire and explain its origin to friends or followers Support local artisans by purchasing directly from handloom cooperatives Spread awareness through social media by sharing facts, images, or videos Educate others, especially students and youth, about India’s textile legacy Participate in contests and creative initiatives on this theme

National Handloom Day is more than a tribute. It’s a movement to revive pride in India's handcrafted textiles and support the livelihoods of countless weavers across the country. As we approach August 7, 2025, let’s use this occasion to reflect on our heritage, contribute to the preservation of handloom artistry, and take meaningful action, whether it’s by wearing a khadi kurta, attending a local fair, or simply sharing the story of a weaver.

