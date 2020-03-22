Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Remain Unchanged in Metro Cities on March 22, 2020; Noida, Gurugram See A Dip; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Cities

Petrol | Representative Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 22: Fuel prices in India remained unchanged for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday. The price of petrol and diesel remained stagnant and were same as that of Saturday across all major cities in India. The fuel prices in India were changed earlier this week and have been the same thereafter. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), petrol on Sunday was priced at Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.30 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 72.28 per litre in Chennai and Rs 72.29 per litre in Kolkata. Check Fuel Rates in India on March 22, 2020.

Several areas including Noida and Gurugram witnessed a drop of 0.14 paise and 0.17 paise respectively. In Jaipur and Patna, petrol prices saw a dip of 0.31 and 0.26 paise respectively. Meanwhile, the retail pump price of diesel is Rs 62.29 per litre in Delhi, Rs 65.21 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 65.71 per litre in Chennai and Rs 64.62 per litre in Kolkata, according to Indian Oil Corporation website. Rajasthan Government Increases VAT on Petrol, Diesel by 4%.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on March 22, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 75.30 Rs 65.21 Delhi Rs 69.59 Rs 62.29 Chennai Rs 72.28 Rs 65.71 Kolkata Rs 72.29 Rs 64.62

The government had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre. Reports inform that the Centre collected over Rs 2,14,000 crore from excise duty on oil sector in 2018-19. In India, the fuel prices are revised daily at 6 am after the petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies.

The prices of petrol and diesel are revised daily since June 2017 at 6 am. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. Several factors that impact the price of fuel in India include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues and international crude oil prices gain.