Mumbai, March 12: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the registration deadline for the PM internship scheme 2025 for one more time. According to the new timeline, interested candidates can submit their application forms for PMIS 2025 by March 31, 2025, at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Previously, the last date for submitting the application form was March 12. Additionally, the application is free for all candidates. Selected candidates for PM Internship Scheme 2025 will receive a monthly stipend of INR 5,000 and a one-time payment of INR 6,000. PM Internship Scheme Registrations: Over 1.55 Lakh Candidates Sign Up To Benefit From Internship Opportunities in Just 24 Hours.

How to Apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025

Visit the official website of PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Click on the register link, and a new page will open.

Fill in the registration details and click on submit.

Based on the information provided by the candidates, a resume will be generated by the portal.

Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences - location, sector, functional role and qualifications.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Eligibility for PM Internship Scheme 2025

To be eligible to apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025, candidates must have finished high school or further secondary education. Aspirant must also have a degree in an area like BA, BSc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, or B. Pharma, or an ITI certificate or a polytechnic diploma. The age of the candidate should be between 21 and 24 at the time of applying for PM Internship Scheme 2025. PMIS Round 2: Prime Minister Internship Scheme’s Second Round Open for Applications With Over One Lakh Opportunities.

The PM Internship Scheme is distinct from all existing skill development, apprenticeship, internship, and student training programs currently being implemented across States and Union Territories in India. It will operate independently of these Central and State initiatives. Under this scheme, youth will receive 12 months of hands-on experience in real-world business environments, offering exposure to various professions and employment opportunities.

