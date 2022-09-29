Mumbai, September 29: Providing fake documents to get a mobile SIM card or submitting fake details on Over-The-Top (OTT) communication platforms or instant messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal can put you in jail for one year, or Rs. 50,000 fine will be imposed on you. As per the provisions of the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, you will attract serious problems if you furnish fake documents to avail Sim card or OTT services.

According to the report, the provisions were proposed in the draft Bill to protect telecom users from online fraud and illegal activities. This move will put shackles around the cybercriminals who use fake documents to procure SIM cards for committing crimes and hide their identity on OTT apps for making calls to potential victims. 5G Launch Update: After Spectrum Allocation, Narendra Modi Govt Has Big Advice For Telcos.

"The security measures mentioned above are necessary to help telecom users identify the person or entity reaching out to the call receivers," The Department of Telecom (DoT) explained.

Proposed Changes in Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022:

As per the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022, the proposition has been made by the centre to bring Meta-owned WhatsApp, Zoom, and Google Duo under the ambit of a telecom license.

Meanwhile, exemptions have been given to press messages that are intended to be published in India by correspondents accredited to the Central or state governments from being intercepted.

The draft states that the exemption for press messages though won’t be given in case of any public emergency or in the interest of public safety, sovereignty, integrity, or security of India, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, or to prevent incitement to an offence.

The draft bill proposes to waive off fees and penalties of telecom and internet service providers. It also proposes a refund of fees if an internet or telecom service provider offers to surrender the license. Vande Bharat Express To Connect All Regions, Says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The draft bill was put up on social media by Telecommunication Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Public comments have been sought on the draft. The last date for seeking comments on the draft legislation is October 20.

