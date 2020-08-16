Star Plus' next offering to the audience, Shaadi Mubarak, will start airing from August 24 in the 7:30 pm slot. Starring Rajashree Thakur as Preeti and Manav Gohil as Abinav in the lead roles, the show follows Preeti who re-starts life afresh after walking out of her son's home where she is not respected and honoured. In her struggle, she meets Abhinav who is like a breath of fresh air to her and the duo get into a partnership, despite being stark opposites of each other. Colors’ New Show Kesari Nandan: Manav Gohil to Play Aamir Khan's Role in Dangal Inspired TV Show.

Shaadi Mubarak also deals with the sensitive and prevalent matter of how parents are dismissed by a majority of their children after they grow up. And Preeti, from Shaadi Mubarak, chooses to brave life as opposed to losing her self respect in her house. International Women's Day 2019: Manav Gohil Says Men Can Create Impact on Menstrual Hygiene Awareness.

Preeti meets Abhinav and he offers her a partnership in his wedding planning company Shaadi Mubarak. While Abhinav is a carefree person and also careless about most things in life, Preeti is all for responsibility.

Preeti and Abhinav will obviously eventually fall in love and Shaadi Mubarak will be a mature love story between the opposite personalities. Eventually, while Abhinav teaches Preeti to prioritise herself and not the society, Preeti inculcates a sense of responsibility and sensitivity in Abhinav and the duo makes up for each other's lacking, with an amazing love story.

