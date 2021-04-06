Samantha Richards

Samantha Richards is the founder of Building Voices Public Speaking, a communication coaching business that works with children and adults in developing lifelong skills as confident communicators. Samantha recognized a social need for children to be offered skills not fully realized during their formative years at school.

The need resulted in the development of the Junior Public Speaking Program, where primary school-aged children develop key skills, building on leadership training from as young as age seven. Parents and other professionals then began approaching Samantha to help them in their presentation delivery, and to date, she has coached CEOs, directors, radio hosts, founders, lawyers, government employees, IT specialists, research scientists, teachers, nurses, and it won’t stop there. By the end of 2021, Samantha will be launching Building Voices Communication, for those who want to take their business to the next level, by helping them strategically share their untold stories.

Samantha Says “When speaking in a manner that commands the audience’s attention, drawing them in – you’re emotionally connecting with the listener. You’re effectively communicating in a way that can, and does have an enormous effect on people’s lives. One of the best ways to get society to make changes is having the ability to move others to action. If you’re able to master that skill – even when interacting one-on-one – you will be already enhancing one of the main qualities of leadership. Public speaking is leadership and organizations promote people with leadership qualities.”