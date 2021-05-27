It is finally official. After two years with Real Madrid in his second spell at the club, Zinedine Zidane has announced that he would leave with immediate effect. Earlier, the Frenchman had denied media reports which stated that he has already informed his players about his resignation as Real Madrid coach. Under Zidane this season, Real Madrid failed to make a mark in the Champions League, getting knocked by Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea. Zinedine Zidane Reportedly Steps Down As a Manager of Real Madrid

They finished second in La Liga, conceding the league title to city rivals Atletico Madrid. For the first time in 11 years, Real Madrid had a trophy less season under Zidane this season.

Real Madrid players were quick to pay tribute to the Frenchman following the announcement.

Sergio Ramos' Instagram post paying tribute to Zidane

Toni Kroos' post on Instagram

Karim Benzema's post on Instagram

La Liga's post on Instagram

The 48-year old has won a total of three Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and as many Supercopas, Super Cups and Club World Cups. He had quit the club in an abrupt fashion in 2018 before returning the next year and starting his second spell at the club.

