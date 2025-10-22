Mumbai, October 22: The participants who are eagerly awaiting the Shillong Teer Result for October 22, 2025, can now check updates for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. This lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) and is conducted at the renowned Polo Ground in Shillong. The first round of the Shillong Teer lottery begins at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round, with the winning numbers published online. Scroll down to get the latest and most accurate details and view the Shillong Teer Result Chart for October 22 on the websites listed below.

The Shillong Teer Result Chart displays the complete list of winning numbers from both rounds, allowing participants to easily check and confirm their predictions. The results are available on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Whether you’re tracking the Shillong Morning Teer or Jowai Ladrymbai, these websites provide clear and timely updates, helping players stay informed and monitor their winnings effortlessly online. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result on October 22, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can easily check the Shillong Teer Result Chart and winning numbers for October 22 by following a few simple steps. Start by visiting websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Then, look for the link titled “Shillong Teer Result for October 22, 2025” to view the complete result chart. The results are declared after both rounds—Round 1 usually begins at 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2 shortly afterward. The chart lists the winning numbers for each round, helping players confirm their predictions. For quick access, participants can also check the Shillong Teer results directly below.

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional and legal archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Held at the Polo Ground in Shillong from Monday to Saturday (excluding Sundays), the game involves 50 archers shooting arrows at a distant cylindrical target—typically 30 arrows in Round 1 and 20 in Round 2. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Participants place their bets by selecting numbers between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are based on these final two digits, and players with accurate predictions receive cash rewards according to their bet type.

