Mumbai, April 17: Archers have once again taken their positions at the Polo Ground in Shillong as participants await the Shillong Teer Results today, April 17, 2025. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the traditional lottery game features Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The results are declared in two rounds, and the outcomes are compiled in the official Shillong Teer Result Chart. Interested players can check the winning numbers on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 17 is also available below.

Played from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer is not just a game of chance, it’s a cultural ritual for many in Meghalaya. The first round begins at 10:30 AM, with archers firing arrows at the target, followed by the second round later in the day. The Shillong Teer Result is based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round. As the results are declared shortly, stay tuned to the mentioned websites for real-time updates and today’s complete Shillong Teer Result Chart. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 16 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 17, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Typically, results are available shortly after the completion of each round, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Simply look for the "Shillong Teer Result for April 17, 2025" option to access the results for both rounds. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below for complete details. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 60

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 87

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and its surrounding areas. Played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). It consists of two rounds where professional archers shoot a set number of arrows, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, hoping to guess the correct outcome. Shillong Teer is legal under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, making it a state-authorised and widely enjoyed lottery game in the region.

