Mumbai, December 27: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is announcing the Shillong Teer Results of Friday, December 27, throughout the day. This traditional archery-based lottery includes popular games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on websites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com.

The event blends Meghalaya’s cultural heritage with a lottery system, attracting widespread participation. Detailed updates, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are available online in real time, making it easier for players to track their game outcomes for various sessions, including Shillong Morning and Shillong Night Teer games. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 26 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 27, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for December 27, 2024" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 89

Second Round - 97

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 26

Second Round - 20

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

