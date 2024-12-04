Mumbai, December 4: The Shillong Teer Results of all eight teer games will be announced today, December 4, after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. Did you know the Shillong Teer games are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya? The speculative lottery games involves participants placing bets and awaiting its outcome to win varying prizes. Those taking part in today's Shillong Teer games can check the results and winning numbers from the Shillong Teer Result Chart on websites including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Megahalaya, the Shillong Teer consists of eight Teer games and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Played twice daily from Monday to Saturday with Sunday being a holiday, the Shillong Teer games include two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, which are played throughout the day. The Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers are updated on the above-mentioned portals once after each game is completed. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 3 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 4, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check today's Shillong Teer Result Chart and know the winning numbers of all eight Teer games, lottery platers can scroll down below. Completely legal and regulated by Nagaland government, the Shillong Teer games provide local archers of Shillong and its nearby areas an opportunity to sharpen their archery skills while offering lottery enthusiasts a chance to win varying prizes. Participants can check Shillong Teer Results by visiting the websites mentioned above and clicking on "Shillong Teer Result Chart". They can also know the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 Shillong Teer Result by downloading the PDF file. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 89

Second Round - 21

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 43

Second Round - 76

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? What Time Are Shillong Teer Games Results Declared?

One of the popular lottery game across the country, the Shillong Teer requires players to place bets on numbers ranging between 0 and 99. Post this, the game involves archers shooting arrows at designated target in Round 1 and Round 2 with only the last two digits of all arrows hitting the target being picked as winning numbers. While Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Morning Teer results are declared by 12, the results of other Teer games are announced in the afternoon and evening.

