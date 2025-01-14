Mumbai, January 14: Shillong Teer games are continuing to grow in popularity as lottery players look forward to placing bets and winning varying prizes. The Shillong Teer Results of today, January 14, will be announced after Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, etc, are completed. The games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer Result Chart of Tuesday, January 14, can be checked at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. Participants can also scroll down to know the wining numbers of Shillong Teer lottery games.

A speculative lottery game, the Shillong Teer games are played twice daily from Monday to Saturday as the archery-type competition observes a holiday on Sunday. The competition, held at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, consists of eight games - Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The games draw people from nearby areas of Shillong, including Jowai and Ladrymbai in Meghalaya and Khanapara in Assam. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 13 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 14, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Lottery enthusiasts can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 14 by visiting the above-mentioned websites. They can also know the outcome of all eight Teer games by scrolling down or by downloading the detailed PDF from the above portals. The Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games will be updated below as soon as they are declared. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

A traditional sport of the local tribe, Shillong Teer games rules are simple. Players place bets on numbers between 0 to 99 as archers shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. Only the last two digits of all arrows that hit the target are chosen as winning numbers. Shillong Teer games are completely legal and regulated by the government of Meghalaya. The Teer games allow participants a chance to win varying prizes based on their predictions matching the outcome of the results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).