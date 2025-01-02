Mumbai, January 02: The Shillong Teer Results and winning numbers of today, January 2, for games, such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai, will be announced soon. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer games are played twice a day from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. The speculative lottery game allows local archers to sharpen their archery skills while offering opportunities to lottery players to win varying prizes. Participants can check today's Shillong Teer Result Chart on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com.

It must be noted the Shillong Teer Result is declared after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. A total of eight Teer games are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya throughout the day. These include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the Shillong Teer games test lottery enthusiasts' skills and patience while offering them a chance to win by placing bets and awaiting the outcome of their predictions. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 1 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 2, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Although the Teer games are played in Shillong, it attracts people from nearby areas and across Meghalaya. Shillong Teer games are completely legal and regulated by the state government. Those taking part in Shillong Teer games can check the Shillong Teer Results and their winning numbers by scrolling down below. Participants can also click on the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" or download the detailed PDF file from the websites mentioned above to know the Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers. Players of Shillong Teer games can also scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 2, 2025.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 74

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 13

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? What Time Are the Teer Game Results Declared?

Shillong Teer is an archery-type lottery game that involves players placing bets on numbers from 0 to 99. It consists of two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. The speculative lottery game requires archers to shoot arrows at designated targets. Of all the arrows, only the last two digits that hit the target are picked as winning numbers Displaying a blend of skill and traditions, the Shillong Teer games continue to grow in popularity. The Shillong Teer Results are declared at different times of the day, with the Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Morning Teer results declared in the morning. This is followed by Juwai Teer, Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Night Teer, Shillong Night Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai Result.

