Mumbai, March 20: Meghalaya's popular archery-based lottery, Shillong Teer, is set to announce its results for March 20, 2025. Participants eagerly awaiting the Shillong Teer Result can check the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, will be updated on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. The first round of the games begins at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round later in the day. Scroll down to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 20.

Shillong Teer is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) and played at the Polo Ground in Shillong. It involves skilled archers shooting arrows at targets, with the winning numbers determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the mark. As one of Meghalaya’s most well-known betting games, Shillong Teer has deep cultural significance and remains a major attraction for locals and enthusiasts. The results for today’s draw will be published online, allowing players to check their luck and track past outcomes in the Shillong Teer Result Chart. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 19 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 20, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result of March 20, including Round 1 and Round 2, will be announced online after the archery sessions conclude. The Round 1 result is typically declared by 10:30 AM, followed by the Round 2. Participants can click on "Shillong Teer Result Chart for March 20" option on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results are updated in real time, helping players verify their bets and track previous draws. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 34

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 30

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

