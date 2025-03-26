Mumbai, March 26: Did you place your bets on Shillong Teer today? The much-awaited Shillong Teer Results of March 26, 2025, are set to be announced, revealing the winning numbers for the popular archery-based lottery. Players can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart online to track Round 1 and Round 2 numbers for games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Shillong Teer Result will be available on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Find the Shillong Teer Result of March 26 below.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer is a unique game that blends traditional archery with lottery-style betting. Played in two rounds, the game involves archers shooting arrows at a target, with the last two digits of the total arrows determining the winning numbers. The first round of today’s Shillong Teer game begins at 10:30 AM, with results declared shortly after. Participants eagerly await the outcome, hoping their chosen numbers match the lucky draw. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 26, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Results of March 26, 2025, will be announced in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, with the first round results declared at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round. Participants can check the "Shillong Teer Result Chart for March 26" and winning numbers on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. The game, conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), is played daily at Shillong’s Polo Ground, attracting thousands of hopefuls. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer Result below, as they are updated after the results are announced. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 29

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 49

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game legally played in Meghalaya and organised by KHASA. The game takes place Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground in Shillong, where archers shoot arrows at a designated target in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2. The winning numbers are derived from the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 00 to 99, and winners receive cash prizes based on their predictions. Shillong Teer is legal as it is regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).