Mumbai, March 25: Archers are set to test their precision as the Shillong Teer Results for March 25, 2025, are eagerly awaited by participants across Meghalaya. Conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game is played in two rounds, and the Shillong Teer Result Chart will display the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Enthusiasts can check the results online on official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

A traditional archery-based lottery, Shillong Teer blends skill with luck, drawing thousands of players daily. The first round begins at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round, where winners are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Players who correctly predict these numbers stand a chance to win lucrative prizes. The Shillong Teer Result Chart will be updated shortly after each round, revealing today’s lucky numbers. Scroll below to check the complete list of results and updates. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 25, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Results for March 25, 2025, will be announced in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2 - shortly after the archery sessions conclude. Organised by KHASA, the results will be displayed on the Shillong Teer Result Chart available on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Participants can check the winning numbers online after Round 1 results are announced at 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2 results. For easier access, participants can check the Shillong Teer results below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played Monday to Saturday in Meghalaya, primarily at Polo Ground, Shillong. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game involves 50 archers shooting 30 arrows in Round 1 and 20 arrows in Round 2 at a designated target. Participants place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, with the winning number determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Shillong Teer is completely legal and regulated by the state government, making it a popular betting game among locals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).