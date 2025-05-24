Mumbai, May 24: The Shillong Teer Results of Saturday, May 24, 2025, are being announced, bringing excitement to players eagerly following the Shillong Teer Lottery. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, each game is played in two rounds, with the Shillong Teer Result Chart providing a detailed record of winning numbers. The Shillong Teer Result for popular sessions like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai are declared on platforms like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com.

Deeply rooted in Meghalaya’s cultural heritage, the Shillong Teer Lottery combines archery and betting. Thousands of players participate daily, hoping their chosen numbers will match the results. The Shillong Teer Result Chart helps players track past outcomes and refine their strategies. With its unique blend of tradition and thrill, Shillong Teer continues to captivate lottery enthusiasts across India. Participants can check the winning numbers of May 24 below in the Shillong Teer Result Chart. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 24, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online, and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for May 24, 2025", and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2.

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

