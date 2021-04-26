Amanda Rose (@TheInfinitePowerofYou) is the CEO and founder of The Infinite Power of You INC., a Business, Wealth and Mindset Coach, Multi-Published Multi-Genre Author, Motivational Speaker, Course Creator, and Actor (amanda-rose.mykajabi.com). Her corporation serves entrepreneurs worldwide, with her unique approach that focuses on understanding each client’s individual strengths and guiding them in building their own methodology, rather than attempting to get them to adapt to a specific mold.

Amanda has been a sales expert for over a decade, having experience in door-to-door sales, retail, live sales presentation, network marketing, and online product and service sales, which allows her to bring extensive insight to her clients. Amanda has been featured in many publications and news articles for her work, including FOX, CBS, and NBC, and was recently recognized with the BRAINZ Global 500 Award. Amanda passionately works to help entrepreneurs succeed within her Facebook Community.

Amanda has 3-Pillars of Success to share with you:

MINDSET

When you’re building a house the most critical component is setting a strong foundation. Without it, no matter how beautiful or expensive the finishings are, the house will eventually collapse. Mindset is the foundation to building a rock solid business that can scale to any level. Success challenges you in ways you don’t expect; your business can only grow to the extent that you grow as an individual.

STRATEGY

Most entrepreneurs under-estimate the amount of learning that comes along with growing a business. I like to think of a business as a 1000 piece puzzle that you’re attempting to build without knowing exactly what the final image is supposed to look like. Sales, marketing, elevator pitching, USPs, mission statements, accounting, customer relations, legal, distribution, product development, manufacturing, PR, advertising, tech, funnels, websites, copyrights, trademarks, copywriting, content creation, delegation, hiring, firing, graphics and marketing materials; these are just a few aspects of business and you’ll likely need to learn and apply almost all of them. It’s imperative that you commit to learning indefinitely.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

I’ve witnessed time and time again, entrepreneurs who finally understand how to generate great and growing profits, but… they’re broke! They spend it faster than they make it. Understanding how to manage money, so that your money makes more money for you, is crucial to creating true financial freedom. It’s also key to understand the 3-types of income: working income, passive income, and residual income.