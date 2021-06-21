Consistency is not a word that automatically excites people. It is a word that goes right along with steady, boring and mundane in most vocabularies.

However, this reputation is undeserved, because consistency is one of the most important qualities for anyone to develop in their lives and work. And if you go about it in the right way, then it is a word that deserves to be associated with more exciting words like relentless, reliable and powerful.

Few people understand the value of consistency and the steps required to achieve it better than Business, Sales and Mindset Coach Rebecca Patterson, who has made it her mission to show ambitious women how to master the mindset hurdles that block their paths to success.

Navigating In A Sea Of Fearful Clients

Patterson started her career in corporate marketing, and she quickly identified that clients were apprehensive when it came to spending on advertising as the return on investment was often small and unpredictable. Every client told her the same thing – they were seeking solid leads not jazzed-up analytics with fancy numbers about reach and views.

So she decided to leave her job and start her own lead generation firm. However, the same problem followed her, and she worried she had made a huge mistake because clients seemed scared to invest after being burnt so many times.

If Patterson had possessed the wrong mindset, she would have given up at this point and done something else with her life. Thankfully, she realised that quitting does not get you anywhere if you have decided what you want to do.

Taking Positive Action

Patterson adopted a proactive approach to her struggles. She hired a business coach and was struck by how supportive they were of her big goals, even though they had not achieved anything close to her long-term aspirations themselves.

Over the years, she had invested huge amounts of time and money in self-development and this was the latest step on that journey. She has observed that those who succeed have a solid mindset that makes them stand out from the rest in a crowded market.

As Patterson puts it, “You thought picking out a business idea, getting the qualifications and doing the training would be enough along with becoming a good coach but it turns out that’s just the start.”

In essence, it is not enough to simply be good at something. You need to have, or develop, the determination and discipline to keep doing the right things over and over, even when times are hard, until you get to where you want to be.

Patterson is known as a straight-talker. She openly acknowledges there is no such thing as a get-rich-quick method which people often seek and she is the first to tell prospective clients this. However, she also tells them she believes anyone can where they want to be with consistent action and a strong mindset.

Persistence Brings Rewards

Patterson’s refusal to give in paid off. She managed to get her lead generation off the ground and bring extra members on board to ensure it ran smoothly. She then chose to step back from corporate life to focus on having a family of her own. Ironically, it was during this time that her career really took off.

She was approached by a female coach who was not in a position to pay for a lead generation agency but needed someone to show her how to generate leads so she did not have to quit her business and seek employment.

Patterson decided that she could mentor this individual and leave it there. But an accidental business was born. Within four months, the lady who had previously been struggling was averaging £12,000 revenue a month and Patterson became inundated with enquiries from individuals in similar situations.

She now runs a thriving coaching service which shows people exactly how to generate leads and convert prospects into paying clients. Those who work with her cannot speak highly enough of her talent and her ability to break down a daunting area of business into simple steps. She is also a member of the prestigious invitation-only Forbes Coaches Council and regularly provides comment on their features.

What makes Patterson stand out from the majority of coaches is that, in addition to her qualifications, she has started a business, struggled to get it off the ground and then turned things round and succeeded. She has physically walked the path most entrepreneurs find themselves on and overcome the kind of challenges they typically, so she understands them from a personal perspective. Her talent and determination has earned her a deserved reputation as an expert in her field.