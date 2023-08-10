Patna, August 10: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to release the admit cards for the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023 today, August 10. These admit cards will be available for download on the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Aspiring candidates are advised to retrieve their admit cards from the website within the designated timeframe, starting August 10 and concluding on August 20, 2023. ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Declared at icai.nic.in: Results of Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination Held in June Announced, Here's How to Check and Download Scorecards.

Following the outlined recruitment timeline, the written examination for the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023 is scheduled from August 24 to 27, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two sessions: the first from 10 am to 12 pm and the second from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Pertinent details regarding the examination centres will be communicated starting August 21, 2023. Commencing on June 15, the registration process for this recruitment initiative concluded on July 12, 2023. This campaign undertaken by BPSC strives to occupy a total of 1,70,461 teaching positions within the organisation. Odisha Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Out at bseodisha.ac.in: Odisha HSC Supply Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Score.

How To Check BPSC Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, search for 'Bihar School Teacher Admit Card 2023' link on the homepage.

Once redirected to a new page, enter your login details and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Applicants are hereby advised to take notice that the commission has requested all eligible candidates to access their dashboards and upload passport-size photographs of 25 KB in size before downloading their admit cards.

