What do we understand if we talk about vision and mission. In brief “vision” means the ability to see future or a picture of your imagination and “mission” means to do a very special task.

Mr. Vikas Singh is the man who has the vision and mission to do something for the society.

He is an ambitious man holding multiple work responsibilities. He is a member for RSS, a social worker and an influencer. As we all know that nowadays most of the people are connected to each other via social media platform. So he understood the importance of social media and with the generation later he started connecting with people on social media. He keeps himself updated. He has set a role model for the upcoming generations. He is also categorized as a social influencer.

RSS runs with a vision and mission for the welfare of entire mankind, Bharath must stand before the world as a self-confident, resurgent and mighty nation. Even at the inception, the Sangh was viewed by its founder not as a sectorial activity, but as a dynamic power-house energizing every field of national activity. Expressed in the simplest terms, the ideal of the Sangh is to carry the nation to the pinnacle of glory through organizing the entire society. Verily this is the one real national as well as global mission. If ever there was one.He is affiliated with RSS years back and started to serve the needful.

Mr. Vikas is a government officer and even a Technical officer at KGMU blood bank. He is the president of King George Medical University, he has even served there as an employee and associate officer.

As a part of social service he carries free medical treatment workshop in the rural areas of his state. He even provides meals to patients and their attendants. The social work done by Vikas doesn’t end to soon he even provides financial aids to the families of patients suffering in hospitals. He provides financial aids to various NGO institutions.

He works to help the patients and their families suffering from incurable diseases like cancer, thalassemia, kidney dysfunctions, liver disorder, and etc.

He and his team organizes blood donation camps quite often. He organizes 5 or more blood camps in an individual year. He helps people to get free medical treatment. During the times of unforeseen pandemic, he stood as the pillar for the unprivileged people of his state.

Even during the crucial time of COVID where people are afraid to meet one another. Mr Vikas Singh organized a plasma donation camp which was very much need during these day. As we all know that every country is suffering from this pandemic and organizing a plasma donating camp during this was very much needed.