Kohima, February 7: The Nagaland State Lottery's "Dear Vision Saturday" is a popular weekly draw held every Saturday at 1:00 PM. As the first of the state's three daily draws, it offers a massive top prize of INR 1 crore, making it a highly anticipated event for participants across India. Managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, the game is known for its affordability, with tickets priced at just INR 6. The Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery draw will begin shortly, with results announced from Kohima.

In addition to the INR 1 crore jackpot, the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery draw features a tiered prize structure, ensuring a broad range of winners. The Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery draw is known for its transparency and legality, operating under the strict guidelines of the Lotteries Regulation Act. Wondering where and how to check the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery draw? If yes, then scroll below to know more about live streaming and other details. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Horizon Friday Lottery Result of February 6 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Vision Saturday Weekly Lottery Here:

Lottery players can see the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of February 7 to check the full winners' list of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery. Those taking part in today's lottery draw can verify the winning numbers by checking the results online on trusted websites or on the official Nagaland State Lottery website. Participants can also watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery provided above to keep track of the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw.

For those following the Nagaland State Lottery "Dear Vision Saturday" lottery draw, the current trending keywords are "Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM", "Dear Vision Saturday 1 PM Result Live", "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 7.2.2026", and "Dear Lottery Result 1 PM Winning Number". To claim a prize from the Nagaland State Lottery "Dear Vision Saturday" draw, winners must strictly adhere to the government's prescribed guidelines. For prizes up to INR 10,000, the amount can typically be collected directly from authorised lottery retailers or agents. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 07, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

However, for taxable winnings exceeding INR 10,000, a formal claim must be submitted to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries (or the Nodal Office in Kolkata) within 30 days of the draw date. The process requires submitting the original, undamaged winning ticket (signed on the reverse) of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery along with a completed official claim form, four passport-sized photographs, and self-attested copies of identity and address proof (Aadhaar and PAN cards are mandatory). Additionally, an affidavit of ownership from a Notary Public or 1st Class Magistrate and a cancelled cheque for bank transfer are required.

