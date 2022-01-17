Mumbai, January 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense to very dense fog in isolated parts over Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours and dense fog in isolated parts over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, and north Madhya Pradesh on January 17. IMD has also predicted moderate to dense fog over parts of Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, and Bihar.

The IMD predicted moderate rainfall over parts of Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh and moderate precipitation over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from January 17 to January 20. Healthy Winter Fruits: Build Stronger Immunity This Winter Season With These Fruits.

Check Tweet by IMD:

♦ Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in some/isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days and over East Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 16, 2022

Weather Forecast & Warnings:

Weather Forecast & Warnings dated 16.01.2022: i) Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over Telangana on 16th; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalaseema on 16th & 17th January and over Tamilnadu & Kerala & Mahe during next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/kQEc2vB4Hd — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 16, 2022

IMD has forecasted cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East, and West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. IMD has predicted Delhi's minimum temperature to be 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature to be 16 degrees celsius. Similarly, Mumbai will be having a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celcius and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees celsius, said IMD.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2022 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).