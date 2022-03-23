Mumbai, March 23: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during March 23 and 24 and over Uttrakhand on March 24. IMD has also predicted light isolated rainfall over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka during the next 4 days. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will witness light to moderate rainfall over the next 4 days.

IMD has said that the Depression over Coastal Myanmar and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal continued to move nearly north-northeastwards with a speed of 26 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 23rd March, over Myanmar near latitude 19.0°N & longitude 94.6°E, about 300 km north-northwest of Yangon (Myanmar), 60 km north-northeast of Thandwe (Myanmar). It would continue to move nearly north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area during the next 6 hours. IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas. Cyclone Asani Live Tracker Map on Windy.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Depression over over Myanmar near latitude 19.0°N and longitude 94.6°E, about 300 km north-northwest of Yangon (Myanmar), 60km north-northeast of Thandwe (Myanmar).To move nearly north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area during next 6-hours. pic.twitter.com/yTTLfXTChW — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 23, 2022

According to IMD, there will fall in maximum temperatures by about 2 degrees very likely over many parts of Northwest India (except East Uttar Pradesh) and of south peninsular India during the next 2 days and rise by 2-3 C thereafter. Meanwhile, there will be a fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees very likely over Maharashtra during the next 24 hours, and no significant change thereafter, said IMD. Weather Forecast: Mercury Likely to Soar in North India; Parts of Karnataka, Kerala And Tamil Nadu Likely to Experience Rain.

A rapid increase in temperature is reeling parts of India. The heat of May-June has started falling in the month of March itself. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), today's minimum temperature in Delhi is going to be 19 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Mumbai is 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 32 degrees Celsius.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2022 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).