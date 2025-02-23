The annual mass nesting of olive ridley turtles has commenced along the Odisha coast, with an estimated 300,000 turtles arriving to lay eggs on the sandy shores. This remarkable natural event, known as ‘arribada,’ is taking place at Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary and the Rushikulya River mouth, two of the world’s most significant nesting sites for these endangered marine reptiles. Each year, olive ridley turtles migrate thousands of kilometres to Odisha’s coastline for this synchronized nesting event. Female turtles emerge from the sea, dig pits in the sand, and lay 100-150 eggs each before returning to the ocean. Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha: Endangered Sea Turtles Return To Nest in Rushikulya Beach (Watch Video).

