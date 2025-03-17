Mumbai, March 17: The recruitment drive for various government jobs (sarkari naukri) is in full swing, with multiple application deadlines fast approaching. AIIMS NORCET 8, CISF Constable, MPESB Group 4, Bank of Baroda SO, and Income Tax Department have opened vacancies across different positions. Aspiring candidates must ensure they meet eligibility criteria and complete their registrations on time. From nursing officer roles to constable and specialist officer posts, opportunities span multiple fields.

As AIIMS NORCET 8 and MPESB Group 4 application windows close today, candidates have limited time to apply. Meanwhile, CISF and Income Tax recruitments continue, offering opportunities for those seeking government jobs. The Bank of Baroda SO application deadline has been extended, giving aspirants more time to register. Here's a breakdown of key dates, eligibility, and other details.

AIIMS NORCET 8 Recruitment 2025 Ends Today

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has opened applications for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-8. The recruitment is for Nursing Officer posts at Level 07 in the Pay Matrix, with a salary range of INR 9,300–34,800 and a Grade Pay of INR 4,600. Candidates aged 18 to 30 can apply, with an application fee of INR 3,000 for General/OBC and INR 2,400 for SC/ST/EWS. The last date to apply is March 17, 2025. Interested candidates can register at aiimsexams.ac.in.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 Open Until April 3

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced 1,161 vacancies for Constable posts. The application window opened on March 5, 2025, and will close on April 3, 2025. Candidates must have completed Class 10 from a recognised board and be between 18 and 23 years old as of August 1, 2025. The application fee is INR 100 for General/OBC/EWS candidates, while SC/ST and female applicants are exempted. Registrations can be completed on the CISF recruitment portal at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

MPESB Group 4 Recruitment 2025 Closes Today

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) is recruiting for 966 vacancies under Group 4, including Assistant Grade-3, Stenotypist, and Stenographer posts. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not exceed 40 years as of January 1, 2024. The last date to register is March 17, 2025, and the online exam will commence on May 3. The application fee is INR 500 for General candidates and INR 250 for OBC/SC/ST/EWS categories. Applications can be submitted at esb.mp.gov.in.

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025 Deadline Extended

The Bank of Baroda is hiring for 518 Specialist Officer (SO) positions across various departments. The initial application deadline of March 11 was extended to March 21, 2025. Candidates must meet the required qualifications for each SO role, and selection will be based on an online exam covering General Knowledge, English, Mathematics, and Aptitude. Registrations can be completed through the official Bank of Baroda website at bankofbaroda.in.

Income Tax Recruitment 2025 Open Until April 5

The Income Tax Department is recruiting for 56 posts, including Multi-Tasking Staff, Tax Assistants, and Stenographers. The application process began recently, and the last date to apply is April 5, 2025. The salary ranges from INR 25,500 to INR 81,100, depending on the post. Interested candidates should check eligibility and apply through the official Income Tax Department website.

Candidates aspiring for government jobs have multiple opportunities across various sectors, including healthcare, security forces, banking, and taxation. With deadlines approaching for AIIMS NORCET, CISF Constable, MPESB Group 4, Bank of Baroda SO, and Income Tax recruitment, applicants must complete their registrations on time to avoid last-minute technical issues.