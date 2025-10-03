Mumbai, October 3: Amid rising tensions in the Sir Creek region, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a sharp warning to Pakistan on Thursday, October 2, saying that any “misadventure” in the area would be met with a “decisive response” strong enough to “change both history and geography.”

Speaking during Dussehra celebrations in Gujarat’s Bhuj, Singh accused Pakistan of harbouring “ill intentions” and expanding its military footprint near the disputed estuary, despite India’s repeated efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue. “In 1965, the Indian Army reached Lahore. In 2025, Pakistan must remember, the road to Karachi also passes through Sir Creek,” Singh said. With this, the Sir Creek dispute has once again come into the spotlight. ‘Will Wipe Out Pakistan If It Does Not Stop Cross-Border Terrorism’, Says Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

Rajnath Singh Slams Pakistan

आजादी के 78 साल बीत जाने के बावजूद भी सर क्रीक इलाके में सीमा को लेकर एक विवाद खड़ा किया जाता है। भारत ने कई बार बातचीत के रास्ते इसका समाधान करने का प्रयास किया है, मगर पाकिस्तान की नीयत में ही खोट है, उसकी नीयत साफ नहीं है। जिस तरह से हाल में पाकिस्तान की फौज ने सर क्रीक से सटे… — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) October 2, 2025

About Sir Creek Region:

Sir Creek is a 96-kilometre-long tidal estuary located in the marshy, uninhabited borderlands between India’s Gujarat state and Pakistan’s Sindh province. It opens into the Arabian Sea and, at first glance, appears to be a desolate stretch of mudflats and mangroves.

However, beneath its barren appearance lies a high-stakes geopolitical flashpoint. The area holds significant strategic value, not only due to its proximity to key coastal cities like Karachi but also because of the potential oil and gas reserves offshore. Control over Sir Creek also directly affects the drawing of maritime boundaries and Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) in the Arabian Sea. Rajnath Singh Issues Stern Warning to Pakistan, Says ‘Any Misadventure in Sir Creek Will Invite Resounding Response’ (Watch Video).

What Is the Sir Creek Dispute?

The dispute over Sir Creek dates back to the partition of British India in 1947. While most of the Rann of Kutch boundary was resolved through a 1968 tribunal award, Sir Creek remained unresolved.

The Claims...

Pakistan claims the entire creek lies within Sindh’s territory, citing a 1914 resolution that places the boundary on the creek’s eastern bank. India disputes this, arguing that the same resolution invoked the thalweg principle, a rule in international law that places boundaries along the midline of navigable waterways.

India further points to a 1925 map and the presence of mid-channel pillars as evidence, whereas Pakistan contends that the thalweg principle applies only to rivers, not tidal estuaries like Sir Creek.

Disagreements...

The disagreement is compounded by changes in the creek’s course over time, making demarcation even more complex. While India insists that the maritime boundary should be settled first, Pakistan maintains that the territorial dispute over Sir Creek must be resolved before proceeding.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, neither side has been willing to concede ground, and the issue continues to simmer more than seven decades after independence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Defence Minister of India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).