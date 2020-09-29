Bengaluru, Sep 29: Elections to the four vacant Legislative Council seats in Karnataka will be held on October 28, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The four seats belonged to the category of Karnataka South-East Graduates' constituency, Karnataka West Graduates, Karnataka North-East Teachers and Bengaluru Teachers' constituency and have been vacant since June 30. R Chowda Reddy Thoopalli, S V Sankanur, Sharanappa Mattur and Puttanna represented the four constituencies in the Legislative Council.

The EC had put the elections on hold for an undeclared period due to the coronavirus scare though the tenure of the four incumbents ended on June 30.

According to the schedule announced by the Commission, the notification for the elections will be issued on October 1 while the last date of filing nominations is October 8.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 9 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 12. Polling will take place on October 28 from 8 am to 5 pm while the counting will be on November 2. The EC also issued guidelines for conduct of the elections in view of the COVID pandemic.