Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba region earlier today. Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao, Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others ate chicken on stage in Hyderabad yesterday in a bid to end rumours that Coronavirus is transmitted through chicken and egg. Meghalaya Police: Curfew has been imposed in Shillong agglomeration and adjoining areas and internet services have been suspended in the six districts of the Eastern Range as a precautionary measure(Following clashes between Khasi Students' Union members and non-tribals over CAA).



US health officials on Friday reported a third case of the new coronavirus transmitted to a person who did not travel overseas or come in contact with anyone known to be ill, indicating the disease was spreading in the country.Authorities said the new case concerned a person living in the western state of Oregon. The adult patient, who has been hospitalized, was known to have had contact with people at an elementary school.Two other similar cases have been reported in neighboring California this week. A banner reading 'Pakistan Army Epicenter of International Terrorism' was put up near Broken Chair monument in Geneva, during the ongoing 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Condemning atrocities against Dalits, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said if there are shortcomings in the administration then they should be addressed.

New Delhi, February 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot today. The Bundelkhand Expressway will supplement nodes of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor announced by the government in February 2018, said a press release by the Prime Minister's Office. PM Modi will also launch 10,000 Farmers Producer Organisations all over the country.

A peace deal between the United States and Taliban will be signed today in Doha. Envoys of around 30 countries including India are expected to participate in the signing of the peace deal. India's Ambassador to Qatar, P Kumaran, is likely to attend the historic ceremony. This will be the first time New Delhi will be officially represented at an event involving the Taliban. Notably, India did not recognise the Taliban government when the terrorist group was in power between 1996 and 2001.

An operation was underway to rescue three labourers who are feared trapped in a stone mine in Markundi area in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district. The labourers got trapped after a portion of the stone mine in the Obra mining area collapsed. Three other labourers were rescued and taken to the hospital in critical condition.