New Delhi, July 21: Delhi Police have detained several workers of the Congress party who were protesting outside the party headquarters at the 24, Akbar Road against their leader Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case.

Among the detainees were Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken, Indian Youth Congress president B. Srinivas among several others. Congress President Sonia Gandhi Facing Speech Issues, May Seek Some Relief: Sources

Watch Video:

#DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) have detained several workers of the #Congress (@INCIndia) party who were protesting outside the party headquarters at the 24, Akbar Road against their leader #SoniaGandhi's questioning by the ED in connection with the #NationalHeraldCase. pic.twitter.com/SBDAqWTG9d — IANS (@ians_india) July 21, 2022

Meanwhile, party's interim President Sonia Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office and the officials have begun questioning her in the National Herald case.

Her son and daughter Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are also present inside the ED office, however, they are sitting in some other room.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).