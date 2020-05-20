15-Year-Old Girl Carries Injured Father on Bicycle From Gurugram to Bihar, Covers a Distance of 1200 km Amid Lockdown

Girl cycles from Gururgram to Bihar With her Injured Father (Photo Credits: Video)

Gurugram, May 20: A 15-year-old girl carried her injured father on a bicycle, covering a distance of 1200 km from Gurugram to Bihar amid the lockdown. According to an India Today report, the duo started their journey on May 10 from Delhi after they purchased a bicycle. They reached Bihar on May 19, a day after the phase four of the lockdown was started.

The report mentions that the girl is a class VII student and she cycled the huge distance in six days. She said that villagers on her way helped them with food and night stay. They were also screened and quarantined at Government Middle School, Sirhulli. Woman Migrant Delivers Baby Girl Under a Tree After Walking Over 500 km from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh.

Here's the girl cycling all her way with her injured father on a bicycle:

Over the last month, thousands of migrant labourers have started walking thousands of kilometres, cycling all the way to their hometowns as they have been left jobless due to the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown.

Recently, a woman migrant gave birth to a baby girl under a tree by the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district after covering over 500 km journey on foot from Madhya Pradesh. The pregnant woman and others were marching for days from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh and after covering a distance of 520 kilometres, she developed labour pains in Balabheat village on Monday. She was eight and a half months pregnant when she set out on the journey.